Citigroup Cuts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $110.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $195.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $86.97 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $193.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average is $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 369.00% and a net margin of 17.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $424,376.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,439.04. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,397 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $307,870.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,544.20. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,615 shares of company stock worth $1,743,102. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 90.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

