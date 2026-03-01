Susquehanna Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $144.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $151.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.
EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.59.
EOG Resources Stock Up 2.4%
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.
EOG Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.
Insider Transactions at EOG Resources
In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key EOG Resources News
Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and operational strength — EOG topped EPS estimates, reported large YoY production gains and strong free cash flow, underpinning investor confidence. EOG Resources Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Production Volumes
- Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance emphasizes cash generation and growth — management outlined a $4.5B free cash flow target with ~5% oil growth and ~13% total production growth, supporting returns and buyback/dividend potential. EOG outlines $4.5B free cash flow target for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade momentum — Wolfe Research raised its price target to $140 and kept an outperform rating, adding upward analyst pressure on the stock. Wolfe Research adjusts price target on EOG Resources to $140
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying — Aster Capital increased its stake materially, signaling additional investor interest. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $935,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc.
- Positive Sentiment: Capex plan supports production stability — Management plans ~$6.5B capex while keeping production at Q4 levels, balancing growth with returns. EOG keeping production at fourth-quarter levels with $6.5 billion capex plan
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan nudged its target higher to $125 but kept a neutral rating — modestly positive signal but not a conviction upgrade. JPMorgan adjusts EOG Resources PT to $125
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintains a Hold — analysts note solid fundamentals but see a balanced risk/reward, keeping some selling pressure possible. EOG Resources: Solid fundamentals but Hold rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Exploration interest abroad — commentary about U.S. players eyeing Middle East opportunities is strategic longer-term potential but uncertain near-term impact. Exploration drilling: US player excited about ‘size of the prize’ in Middle East
- Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna trimmed its price target from $151 to $144 — a downward PT revision that could cap near-term upside despite the firm retaining a positive rating. Susquehanna adjusts price target on EOG Resources to $144
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue pressure from commodity mix and costs — while EPS beat, revenue was affected by softer crude prices and higher costs, which could limit margin expansion if commodity prices weaken. EOG Resources Q4 revenue note
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.
