Susquehanna Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $144.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $151.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,MarketScreener reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.59.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.49. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $130.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

