Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys 2,884 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in AbbVie by 14.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $219,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.11. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.22%.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

