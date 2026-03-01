Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $513,000 Stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 12,714.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $89.26 on Friday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.



ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

