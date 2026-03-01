Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD is Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.5% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

SCHD stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

