Edward Bastian Sells 100,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Bastian sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $7,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,363,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,795,856.48. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Delta Air Lines Stock Down 6.9%
DAL stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.
Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 184.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,983.3% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.
Delta Air Lines News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Delta announced another order to refresh its narrowbody fleet with 34 Airbus A321neo jets — these newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft improve unit costs and premium-seat capacity over time, supporting margin expansion and premium revenue potential. Delta orders 34 more Airbus A321neo jets in fleet renewal push
- Positive Sentiment: Management is also pursuing wider fleet growth (widebody expansion) to chase long‑haul and premium demand — a structural growth push that can boost long‑term revenue per available seat mile if executed well. Delta Air Lines Aims at Fleet Growth: More Upside Ahead?
- Neutral Sentiment: Yesterday Delta closed higher, reflecting recent operational strength and beat/guide context from January earnings, but that momentum was overtaken by today’s macro cost shock. Why the Market Dipped But Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gained Today
- Negative Sentiment: Crude oil surged today, pushing jet‑fuel expectations higher — investors fear rising fuel costs will compress airline margins and earnings, driving broad sector weakness and heavy selling in Delta shares. Why Delta (DAL) Shares Are Getting Obliterated Today
- Negative Sentiment: Sectorwide jet‑fuel pressure also hit low‑cost peers (e.g., Frontier), signaling the move is macro/commodity‑driven rather than company‑specific — that increases downside risk across airline stocks, including DAL. Why Frontier (ULCC) Shares Are Sliding Today
- Negative Sentiment: Delta CEO Edward Bastian sold 100,000 shares in a disclosed transaction last week — while insider sales can be routine, the timing contributes to negative sentiment when paired with sector pain. SEC filing
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.47.
View Our Latest Research Report on DAL
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.
The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.
