UBS Group Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $165.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on A. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.08 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 18.26%.Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Agilent Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilent Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 revenue ambition to $7.3B–$7.5B and highlighted expansion of its Ignite operating system as a path to future margin improvement. Read More.

Management raised FY‑2026 revenue ambition to $7.3B–$7.5B and highlighted expansion of its Ignite operating system as a path to future margin improvement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Most sell‑side firms remain constructive (buy/overweight) and retain multi‑quarter price targets well above the current level despite trimming targets this week — supporting medium‑term upside if growth/margins recover. Read More.

Most sell‑side firms remain constructive (buy/overweight) and retain multi‑quarter price targets well above the current level despite trimming targets this week — supporting medium‑term upside if growth/margins recover. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Agilent issued Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.39–1.42 and FY EPS of $5.90–6.04, which sits roughly around Street expectations — guidance is not a major beat or miss. Read More.

Agilent issued Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.39–1.42 and FY EPS of $5.90–6.04, which sits roughly around Street expectations — guidance is not a major beat or miss. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4/CY2025 results were reported in line with expectations earlier, so the current reaction is focused on Q1 specifics and forward execution rather than a broader trend break. Read More.

Q4/CY2025 results were reported in line with expectations earlier, so the current reaction is focused on Q1 specifics and forward execution rather than a broader trend break. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results narrowly missed: EPS $1.36 vs. $1.37 consensus and revenue ~$1.80B vs. ~$1.81–1.84B estimates — the miss (and a weak margin cadence) triggered a near‑term selloff in earnings reaction. Read More.

Q1 results narrowly missed: EPS $1.36 vs. $1.37 consensus and revenue ~$1.80B vs. ~$1.81–1.84B estimates — the miss (and a weak margin cadence) triggered a near‑term selloff in earnings reaction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management said a severe U.S. winter storm disrupted shipments and service in the quarter, pressuring near‑term revenue and gross margins — investors may see this as a risk to near‑term execution. Read More.

Management said a severe U.S. winter storm disrupted shipments and service in the quarter, pressuring near‑term revenue and gross margins — investors may see this as a risk to near‑term execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operating profit and operating cash flow declined year‑over‑year (cash from operations down notably), which raises short‑term concerns about margin leverage and free‑cash‑flow conversion. Institutional trimming noted in recent filings adds to near‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.