Bluemount Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BMHL) Short Interest Update

Bluemount Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BMHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,976 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the January 29th total of 3,604 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,355 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Bluemount Price Performance

BMHL stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Bluemount has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Bluemount in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluemount

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluemount stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluemount Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BMHL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Bluemount as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Bluemount

Bluemount, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) organized as a Cayman Islands exempted company and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol BMHL. As a blank check company, Bluemount has no ongoing commercial operations and was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination.

Following its public listing, Bluemount holds its proceeds in a trust account until it identifies and completes a business combination with one or more target companies.

Featured Stories

