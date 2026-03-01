DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading Up 7.2% – Still a Buy?

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) was up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.2180. Approximately 1,645,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,460,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DoubleVerify this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DV. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 11.0%

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 6.77%.The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 178.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company’s platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify’s offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.