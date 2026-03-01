Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,441,133 shares, an increase of 144.9% from the January 29th total of 588,422 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 805,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 805,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 66,837,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,382,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,164,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,419,000 after purchasing an additional 558,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,738,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,026,000 after buying an additional 532,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,048,000 after buying an additional 4,887,079 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

