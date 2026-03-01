Braiin (NASDAQ:BRAI) Shares Down 17.3% – Should You Sell?

Braiin Ltd (NASDAQ:BRAI – Get Free Report) was down 17.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 16,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 125,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Get Braiin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Braiin to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Braiin

Braiin Stock Down 16.7%

Braiin Company Profile

Braiin Limited is an Australian technology company leveraging proprietary intellectual property and patented artificial intelligence/machine learning (“AI/ML”) technologies to deliver actionable insights across high-growth verticals: Agriculture, Property Technology, and Customer Experience as a Service (“CXaaS”). Our platforms are designed to address inefficiencies and drive data-backed decision-making across traditionally analog sectors. Our first commercial focus is on the agriculture technology sector, where we have successfully deployed our AI-powered solutions across multiple implementations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braiin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braiin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.