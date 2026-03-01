ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Up 10.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $192.29 and last traded at $192.5660. 3,019,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 10,008,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 90,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $9,454,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 678.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 46,030 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,095.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 28,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

