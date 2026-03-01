The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Trading Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.5050. 57,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 297,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Truist Financial upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.20 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Pennant Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,112,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after buying an additional 284,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,049,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,707,000 after acquiring an additional 82,071 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,326,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after acquiring an additional 257,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 339,870 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

