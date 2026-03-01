TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Trading Up 6.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.3950. 37,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 167,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

TWFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TWFG from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 101.35 and a quick ratio of 101.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TWFG during the second quarter worth $342,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TWFG by 5.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Giverny Capital Inc. bought a new position in TWFG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,225,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in TWFG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,809,000.

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

