Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Trading Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.8020. 6,276,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 26,653,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 6.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 17,091,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,725,000 after purchasing an additional 681,981 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,814,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,560,000 after buying an additional 2,203,767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 163.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,772,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,650,000 after buying an additional 3,582,153 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,387,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,760,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,592,000 after acquiring an additional 353,293 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.