Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 131,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the previous session’s volume of 46,534 shares.The stock last traded at $46.4250 and had previously closed at $45.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kawasaki Heavy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

