Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) Shares Up 8.6% – Time to Buy?

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $29.92. 24,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 64,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Anbio Biotechnology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Anbio Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Report on Anbio Biotechnology
Anbio Biotechnology Stock Performance
About Anbio Biotechnology
Anbio Biotechnology is dedicated to the advancement of medical technology and the provision of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) products. Our unwavering commitment lies in transforming the diagnostics landscape on a global scale, fostering a paradigm shift towards personalized and decentralized diagnostic solutions. By doing so, we aim to significantly enhance patient prognosis and contribute to the betterment of healthcare worldwide. At Anbio Biotechnology, our extensive portfolio comprises an array of IVD products designed to cater to diverse diagnostic needs.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anbio Biotechnology
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Anbio Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anbio Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.