Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Increases By 65.4%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,789 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the January 29th total of 25,258 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BT Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Brands stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) by 758.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,679 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 2.06% of BT Brands worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BT Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

BT Brands Stock Performance

BT Brands stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.22. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 6.67%.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

