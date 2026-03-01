Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 877 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the January 29th total of 1,434 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,875 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,875 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRNS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRNS

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Shares of BRNS opened at $0.58 on Friday. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.