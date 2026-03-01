Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 869,303 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the January 29th total of 2,152,422 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,506,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,506,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1124 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 93,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

