Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 869,303 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the January 29th total of 2,152,422 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,506,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,506,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $49.93.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1124 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.