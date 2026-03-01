Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 869,303 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the January 29th total of 2,152,422 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,506,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,506,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1124 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 93,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

