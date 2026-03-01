Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Shares Up 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Get Outokumpu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Outokumpu in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Outokumpu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OUTKY

Outokumpu Stock Up 3.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Outokumpu had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outokumpu will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outokumpu Oyj is a Finland-based global producer of stainless steel products and one of Europe’s leading stainless steel manufacturers. Headquartered in Helsinki, the company traces its roots back to mining operations established in 1910 and has, over decades, transformed into a focused stainless steel specialist. Outokumpu’s core business encompasses the production of high-grade stainless steel in flat and long product forms, serving a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, energy, and consumer goods.

The company’s primary product portfolio includes cold-rolled and hot-rolled coils and sheets, plates, strips, bars and wire, as well as tailor-made and value-added solutions such as precision-cut blanks and welded tubes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.