Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 83,480 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the January 29th total of 39,211 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,472,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,472,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 18.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BNRG opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $900,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brenmiller Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.50% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brenmiller Energy is a Tel Aviv–based technology company specializing in industrial-scale thermal energy storage solutions. The firm’s core business centers on its proprietary Adiabatic Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) process, which captures excess or off-peak electricity to drive compressors and store heat in insulated thermal tanks. By re-introducing the stored heat into the compressed air stream at a later time, the system generates clean, dispatchable energy without relying on fossil fuels.

The company’s flagship product, StorageCube, integrates its A-CAES technology with advanced control software to deliver reliable power and high-temperature heat for a variety of applications.

