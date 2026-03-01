ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Stock Price Down 11.5% – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 7,564,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 26,969,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Stock Down 11.4%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Silver

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 10,161.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

