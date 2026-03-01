Short Interest in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Rises By 117.6%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,426 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the January 29th total of 6,169 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,863 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,863 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTF. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 345.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 305,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of BTF opened at $18.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $37.3196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

