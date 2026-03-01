UBS Group Cuts C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $9.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $14.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AI. Citizens Jmp cut C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

C3.ai Price Performance

AI stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $30.24.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 141.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Bradley Ehikian sold 234,918 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $3,185,488.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 924,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,443.44. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 15,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $216,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,465.60. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,884,304 shares of company stock valued at $24,970,674. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 48.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 76.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

