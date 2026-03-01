Barclays Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $150.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of A opened at $121.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.30. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,027,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,909,000 after acquiring an additional 97,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,026,000 after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 80,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilent Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 revenue ambition to $7.3B–$7.5B and highlighted expansion of its Ignite operating system as a path to future margin improvement. Read More.

Management raised FY‑2026 revenue ambition to $7.3B–$7.5B and highlighted expansion of its Ignite operating system as a path to future margin improvement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Most sell‑side firms remain constructive (buy/overweight) and retain multi‑quarter price targets well above the current level despite trimming targets this week — supporting medium‑term upside if growth/margins recover. Read More.

Most sell‑side firms remain constructive (buy/overweight) and retain multi‑quarter price targets well above the current level despite trimming targets this week — supporting medium‑term upside if growth/margins recover. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Agilent issued Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.39–1.42 and FY EPS of $5.90–6.04, which sits roughly around Street expectations — guidance is not a major beat or miss. Read More.

Agilent issued Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.39–1.42 and FY EPS of $5.90–6.04, which sits roughly around Street expectations — guidance is not a major beat or miss. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q4/CY2025 results were reported in line with expectations earlier, so the current reaction is focused on Q1 specifics and forward execution rather than a broader trend break. Read More.

Q4/CY2025 results were reported in line with expectations earlier, so the current reaction is focused on Q1 specifics and forward execution rather than a broader trend break. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results narrowly missed: EPS $1.36 vs. $1.37 consensus and revenue ~$1.80B vs. ~$1.81–1.84B estimates — the miss (and a weak margin cadence) triggered a near‑term selloff in earnings reaction. Read More.

Q1 results narrowly missed: EPS $1.36 vs. $1.37 consensus and revenue ~$1.80B vs. ~$1.81–1.84B estimates — the miss (and a weak margin cadence) triggered a near‑term selloff in earnings reaction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management said a severe U.S. winter storm disrupted shipments and service in the quarter, pressuring near‑term revenue and gross margins — investors may see this as a risk to near‑term execution. Read More.

Management said a severe U.S. winter storm disrupted shipments and service in the quarter, pressuring near‑term revenue and gross margins — investors may see this as a risk to near‑term execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operating profit and operating cash flow declined year‑over‑year (cash from operations down notably), which raises short‑term concerns about margin leverage and free‑cash‑flow conversion. Institutional trimming noted in recent filings adds to near‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

