Insider Selling: Ryder System (NYSE:R) COO Sells $2,140,230.40 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) COO John Diez sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total transaction of $2,140,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 183,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,842,582. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ryder System stock opened at $221.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.07. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $230.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ryder System by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 46.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ryder System by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

