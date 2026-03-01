Barclays Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $192.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $204.00 to $192.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $168.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.14. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $120.10 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total value of $17,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,703.39. This represents a 66.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $1,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 461,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,927,668.59. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 713,681 shares of company stock valued at $148,264,518. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

