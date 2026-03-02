174,843 Shares in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. $STRO Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 174,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Sutro Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 73.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 137.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $20.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Sutro Biopharma to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.83.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic drug candidates in the fields of oncology and immunology. The company leverages a proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to design and produce complex, multi-specific proteins that include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine fusion proteins. This platform enables rapid generation and optimization of protein therapeutics that may not be feasible with traditional cell-based expression systems.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

