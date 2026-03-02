GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,478 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.50.

NYSE LMT opened at $659.24 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $669.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $581.76 and its 200-day moving average is $510.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

