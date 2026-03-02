GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Position in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. $NMRA

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,332 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Neumora Therapeutics worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMRA. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho set a $6.00 target price on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul L. Berns sold 9,819 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $34,464.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,395,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,957,099.35. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,387 shares of company stock valued at $82,647. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $583.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.46. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

