GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Position in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. $NMRA

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2026

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRAFree Report) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795,332 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Neumora Therapeutics worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMRA. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho set a $6.00 target price on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Neumora Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMRA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul L. Berns sold 9,819 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $34,464.69. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,395,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,957,099.35. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,387 shares of company stock valued at $82,647. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $583.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.46. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.