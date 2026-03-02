GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $201,000 Holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 159.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $96.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.59.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.06 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.55.

Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

