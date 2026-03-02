Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,262.9% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,082.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,077.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Consolidated presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

COKE stock opened at $202.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.90. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.21 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 7.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

