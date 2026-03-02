GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in BioAge Labs, Inc. $BIOA

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of BioAge Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioAge Labs by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 171,426 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of BioAge Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioAge Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioAge Labs by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 151,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 101,085 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIOA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on BioAge Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioAge Labs in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other BioAge Labs news, insider Paul D. Rubin sold 7,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $139,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristen Fortney sold 233,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $4,223,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 976,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,702,315.88. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 354,437 shares of company stock worth $5,813,228 over the last three months. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BIOA opened at $22.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. BioAge Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.21.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

