JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 154,539 Shares of KBR, Inc. $KBR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.36% of KBR worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,565,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 25.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,506,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,076 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth about $33,666,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,465,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,003,000 after buying an additional 539,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,419,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,929,000 after acquiring an additional 517,633 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.30%.KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

