GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 8,009 Shares of Rogers Corporation $ROG

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Rogers were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $89,111,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth about $12,888,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 38.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,863,000 after buying an additional 165,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $4,345,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rogers by 132.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 52,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 1,197 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $127,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,618.75. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Significant drop in short interest — Short interest in ROG declined ~18.4% to 502,920 shares as of Feb. 13 (short-interest ratio ~3.3 days, ~2.8% of float). Lower short interest reduces immediate downside pressure and can support the share price as buyers absorb recent gains.

Significant drop in short interest — Short interest in ROG declined ~18.4% to 502,920 shares as of Feb. 13 (short-interest ratio ~3.3 days, ~2.8% of float). Lower short interest reduces immediate downside pressure and can support the share price as buyers absorb recent gains.

Unrelated corporate moves: Roy Rogers (restaurant chain) announced a partnership with Qu to modernize ordering/kitchen operations — this is unrelated to Rogers Corporation but appears in the feed. Neutral Sentiment: Media commentary about a person named Tom Rogers (media executive) and Netflix/Warner Bros. bidding is unrelated to Rogers Corporation but appeared in the media feed. Tom Rogers on Netflix/Warner Bros.

Media commentary about a person named Tom Rogers (media executive) and Netflix/Warner Bros. bidding is unrelated to Rogers Corporation but appeared in the media feed. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple local/community items (city news, sports, police incidents, historical pieces and tributes to Mister Rogers) reference the name “Rogers” but are not company-related and are unlikely to affect ROG stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Rogers from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

NYSE:ROG opened at $107.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. Rogers Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $112.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.Rogers has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

