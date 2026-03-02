GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $214,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,218.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,142.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,073.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $978.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,256.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,314,121.12. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,212.16, for a total transaction of $484,864.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at $33,644,712.96. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 98,550 shares of company stock valued at $114,256,090 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.