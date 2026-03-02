GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,765 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 413.8% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 411.5% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 58.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 54,900.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $114.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.58. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $137.96. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.98.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $87.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium‐ and magnesium‐based products.

