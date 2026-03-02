JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 279,664 Shares of Safehold Inc. $SAFE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,664 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.97% of Safehold worth $21,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Safehold alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Safehold by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Safehold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 1,106.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 179,319 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Safehold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Safehold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 34.97, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $97.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. Safehold had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

Safehold Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc is a real estate investment trust that seeks to redefine land ownership for commercial property owners. The company acquires perpetual ground leases from landowners and structures long-term leaseback arrangements, enabling building owners to unlock the value of underlying land without relinquishing operational control of their properties. By separating land ownership from building ownership, Safehold offers an alternative to traditional mortgage financing and land sale–leaseback transactions.

Safehold’s portfolio spans multiple commercial real estate sectors, including office, multifamily, industrial and retail, with a focus on high-quality properties in major U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.