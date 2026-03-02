Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,921,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440,916 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Alphabet worth $2,168,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total value of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,605,814.08. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,112,380 shares of company stock valued at $119,112,888 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $311.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. President Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $323.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. China Renaissance boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.57.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

