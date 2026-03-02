JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.29 Million Stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF $USPX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.59% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $25,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 160.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of USPX stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15. Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.