HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 148.9% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,218,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,406 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GitLab by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after buying an additional 1,430,151 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in GitLab by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,512,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,717 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 867.3% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,700,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,834,000 after acquiring an additional 213,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut GitLab from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on GitLab from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 334,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $12,750,212.16. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 603,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,495. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $244.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

