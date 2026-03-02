Diodes Incorporated $DIOD Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.00% of Diodes worth $24,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Diodes by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, Director Keh Shew Lu sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $7,521,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 180,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,205,676.56. The trade was a 38.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin Zhao sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $31,074.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 49,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,316.20. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 116,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,837,213 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIOD opened at $68.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $81.71.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diodes from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

