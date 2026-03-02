JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $24,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 76.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,843,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,895 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,408,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,776 shares during the last quarter. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

