Ladder Capital Corp $LADR Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,542 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.83% of Ladder Capital worth $25,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LADR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 531.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 target price on Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $13.00 price target on Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 29.65 and a current ratio of 29.65. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 180.39%.

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage‐backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

