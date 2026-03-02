JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $24,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $116.48 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $118.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

