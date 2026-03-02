JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 61,443 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.70% of Highwoods Properties worth $24,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,489 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,290.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 20.10%.The company had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.99%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company’s portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

