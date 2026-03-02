HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in APi Group Corporation $APG

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 2,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

In related news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,977.08. This trade represents a 57.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 3,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $118,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,060. This represents a 75.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APG opened at $44.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. APi Group Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.69.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 37.92%. APi Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: APi reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.40 consensus and revenue of $2.12B vs. $2.09B, with 13.8% year-over-year revenue growth and improved adjusted EBITDA margins — the core catalyst for the recent rally. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations: APi reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.40 consensus and revenue of $2.12B vs. $2.09B, with 13.8% year-over-year revenue growth and improved adjusted EBITDA margins — the core catalyst for the recent rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple banks raised price targets and ratings (UBS, Citi, RBC, Barclays, Truist), increasing street conviction and providing near-term upside targets in the $52–$54 range. Read More.

Multiple banks raised price targets and ratings (UBS, Citi, RBC, Barclays, Truist), increasing street conviction and providing near-term upside targets in the $52–$54 range. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company reported record fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and management framed outcomes as validation of a recurring-services model — narrative that supports multiple-quarter growth expectations. Read More.

Company reported record fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results and management framed outcomes as validation of a recurring-services model — narrative that supports multiple-quarter growth expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access events scheduled: APi’s senior team will present at Bank of America (Mar 12) and J.P. Morgan (Mar 17) conferences — increases visibility and gives investors a chance to probe guidance and margin drivers. Read More.

Investor access events scheduled: APi’s senior team will present at Bank of America (Mar 12) and J.P. Morgan (Mar 17) conferences — increases visibility and gives investors a chance to probe guidance and margin drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and full disclosures are available for investors who want segment-level detail and management commentary on margin improvement and backlog. Useful for confirming whether the beat is sustainable. Read More.

Earnings call transcript and full disclosures are available for investors who want segment-level detail and management commentary on margin improvement and backlog. Useful for confirming whether the beat is sustainable. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guidance caution: Q1 2026 revenue was guided to ~$1.9B–$2.0B versus an implied ~ $2.1B consensus, creating execution risk and a potential cap on short-term upside if conservatism persists. Read More.

Near-term guidance caution: Q1 2026 revenue was guided to ~$1.9B–$2.0B versus an implied ~ $2.1B consensus, creating execution risk and a potential cap on short-term upside if conservatism persists. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares (~$984k at ~$44.71), reducing his position by ~58% — some investors may view this as a cautionary signal on timing or liquidity needs. Read More.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

