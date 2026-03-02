FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $FJUL Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,761 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,808,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,574,000 after buying an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 437.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,428,000 after buying an additional 586,368 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $6,753,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $6,506,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $6,293,000.

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $56.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

