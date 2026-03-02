JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.59 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $AVLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,561 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.06% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $24,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,373,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $26,667,000. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 327,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 98,298 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 68,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 324.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 71,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 54,947 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

AVLC stock opened at $81.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $82.32.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.